Suspects acquitted of murder charge for ‘lack of solid evidence’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has acquitted two suspects for ‘lack of solid evidence’ in a murder case of a citizen named Kamran that had been murdered in 2014, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court conducted the hearing of the 2014 murder case where two suspects had challenged the special court’s verdict of life imprisonment and Rs200,000 each. A citizen named Kamran had been murdered in Karachi’s Korangi in 2014.

The SHC judge remarked that the prosecution did not provide solid evidence against the suspects. The murder suspects include Nadeem alias Manga and Zeeshan.

The suspects had appealed against the special court’s verdict that was approved by an appellate bench and annulled the penalties pronounced by the subordinate court.

Earlier on October 30, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had acquitted three gang war accused in the murder of two policemen in Lyari due to lack of evidence.

The court had acquitted Kamran alias Bela, Jalal alias Zaidi and Afzal alias Achhoo in dual murder case after six years. The accused were members of Sheeraz Comrade group of the Lyari gang war.

The ATC had said in its verdict that the prosecution failed to properly investigate the case. “Neither geo-fencing held nor the mobile location was checked at the crime scene,” the court had remarked.

The accused should be released from jail if no other case is pending against them, the court had said in its order.

