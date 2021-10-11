K2 acquitted in policemen murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed Monday appeals of two convicts, including alleged notorious target killer Ubaid K2, against the life term handed to them in a policemen murder case.

A two-judge bench of the high court announced its verdict acquitting them. The court ordered jail authorities to set them free, provided that their custody is not required in any other case.

The prosecution failed to place on record concrete evidence in order for the appellate bench to uphold their conviction, ruled the court that reserved the verdict after conclusion of arguments on Oct 5.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman alias Ubaid K2 and Nadir Shah were awarded life sentence in the murder case of two policemen.

MQM workers Ubaid K2 and others, who were arrested in a raid at MQM headquarter in Azizabad, Nine Zero, were indicted in the murder case of two police officers, SHO Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

According to police, SHO Brigade police station Nasirul Hassan had participated in the 1993 operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Two motorbike riding gunmen targeted SHO Nasirul Hassan and his guard, head constable Khurram Butt in Brigade area in July 2010, resulting in the death of Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

