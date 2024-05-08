Suspect’s remand extended in Lahore cops target killing case

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore extended the physical remand of a suspect, who was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of police personnel, ARY News reported.

Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) spokesman said that they have obtained further physical remand of the suspect named Faizan.

The CTD maintained that the suspect would be further interrogated during the remand period. The spokesman said that the CTD will conduct further questioning to uncover more information about his activities and connections.

He said that the weapons recovered from him are also being forensically examined.

The spokesperson added that the CTD is investigating the cases registered against the suspect. He has been charged with the targeted killings of Lahore cops.

Earlier on April 27, a police sub-inspector was gunned down by unknown assailants in Lahore.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Arshad was returning home after duty, when he was attacked near Misri Shah area of Lahore.

The police added that the slain cop sustained three bullets that proved to be fatal. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a Lahore police officer shot dead a woman and later took his own life in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

According to the police reports, a police constable, named Asad, opened fire killing the woman on the spot before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s husband resides abroad, while the police constable is unmarried, however, the investigation into the case has been initiated to uncover the reason behind the incident.