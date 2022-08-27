Swat flood: Heli service to rescue 1500 tourists trapped in Kalam

SWAT: As many as 1500 tourists have been trapped in Kalam, where extreme floods have washed away hotels and other structures along River Swat as provincial authorities will launch a helicopter service to rescue them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, as many as 1500 tourists are currently staying at multiple hotels in Kalam and the hotel owners are providing them with free meal and other services.

The sources said that a helicopter service will be initiated today to rescue the stranded tourists while relief goods will also be sent for locals who are trapped owing to blocked roads following extreme flood in River Swat.

District Swat is among the most affected areas during the recent floods and the provincial government has imposed emergency to deal with the situation.

A report earlier in the day stated that floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 15 people in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, Swat Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abrar Wazir revealed that the flash floods have destroyed almost 130-kilometer road network. As many as 15 connecting bridges were completely or partially destroyed in the floods.

More than 100 houses and other buildings destroyed by flood water while almost 50 hotels and restaurants were also swept away. “More teams were formed to assess further damage”, ADC Abrar Wazir added.

