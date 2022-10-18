T20 World Cup: The Rock speaks on Pakistan vs India fixture

A video of WWE superstar and actor Dwayne Johnson setting the tone of the highly-anticipated Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against India is going viral.

Arch rivals Pakistan and India will start their campaign for the second world championship with the fixture. A viral video of “The People’s Champion” shows talking about how cricketing world comes to a standstill when former champions clash against each other.

The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup witnessed a massive fan moment as Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, released a new video featuring Dwayne The Rock Johnson. pic.twitter.com/RUjYG2g4Dc — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) October 18, 2022

“When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It’s time for India vs Pakistan – the greatest rivalry,” he said.

Babar Azam’s side will compete against Rohit Sharma’s men in a ICC event in Melbourne on Sunday. Pakistan had thrashed India by a record 10-wicket margin in last year’s edition in the United Arab Emirates.

Babar Azam had earlier said his men to give a bad performance in each game against India.

“Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best,” the right-handed batter said.

