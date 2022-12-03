‘Talks never take place under conditions’, PML-N tells Imran Khan

LAHORE: Reacting to the dialogue offer made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, PML-N federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that “talks don’t come with conditions.”

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Railways Minister Saad Rafique said that federal government was ready to hold unconditional and serious talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to bring political stability in the country.

“Be serious if you [Imran] sincerely want negotiations,” he said, adding that “threats, accusations and abuses and talks cannot go hand in hand”.

“Talks never take place under conditions in the world,” Rafique added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan offered conditional talks to the coalition government.

The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address, adding that the incumbent government has no roadmap for the revival of the economy.

Imran Khan — who called off his long march to Islamabad last week — had announced quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

