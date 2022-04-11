Tauqeer Shah: Grade-21 officer to be appointed as principal secretary

ISLAMABAD: A Grade-21 officer, Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah will be appointed as the principal secretary of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has decided to appoint Grade-21 officer Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah as the principal secretary.

Shah had earlier performed the duties of the principal of Shehbaz Sharif when he was Punjab’s chief minister.

READ: SHEHBAZ SHARIF TAKES OATH AS PRIME MINISTER

Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah will retire in December. He is among the close aides of Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N government continued consultations for changing the secretaries of the federal ministries. Former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad is also playing an important role in the new deputations of the government’s senior officers.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

READ: SHEHBAZ SHARIF ANNOUNCES PARLIAMENTARY PROBE IN LETTERGATE IN FIRST SPEECH AS PM-ELECT

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was charing the session when it started but soon after PTI’s prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speech, the Deputy Speaker left and PTI MNAs announced not only to boycott the election of prime minister but also announced to resign from National Assembly. The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.

Comments