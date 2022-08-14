Taylor Swift filmmaking debut qualifies for Oscar consideration

‘All Too Well’ – the debut short film as a filmmaker for the popstar Taylor Swift – has received the Oscar-qualifying run in the shorts category.

Following the recent Academy Awards win by some big names in the ‘minor’ category – three shorts awards including ‘best live action short’, ‘best documentary short’ and ‘best animated short’ – many big names are now set for Oscar-qualifies with their short films, one being the prolific American songstress.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based entertainment agency, Swift who debuted in the director’s chair with ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, has received an Oscar-qualifying run for the category ‘Best live Action Short’.

The 14-minute long movie – about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth – has been written as well as helmed by the singer herself. The title starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’ Brien, screened in November last year for a week at AMC Lincoln Square, almost a decade after his hugely acclaimed ballad of the same name.

Apart from Taylor Swift, rapper Kendrick Lamar is also in the run for the Oscar in ‘Best Live Action Short’, with his six-minute production ‘We Cry Together’, starring himself with Taylour Paige. The title played quietly at the Laemmle Royal Theater in Los Angeles, earlier this year.

