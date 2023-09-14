Teen recovered after stealing money from home to play PUBG

LAHORE: Police have recovered a teenage boy who fled home after stealing over 70,000 to play PUBG, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 13-year-old boy identified as Majid Rehman used to play PUBG with his friends.

He stole more than 70,000 from his home and fled with his friends. The teen spent the money on buying PUBG costumes.

Furthermore, the police recovered the teenager after three days and handed him over to his family. They had filed an abduction FIR in the city police station Arifwala.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani woman was arrested for ‘illegally’ crossing border along with her four children to meet a man in India, she interacted on online game – PUBG Mobile.

According to details, the 27-year-old Pakistan woman identified as Seema Ghulam Haider illegally entered India along with her four children to meet his friend – named Sachin – from India’s Greater Noida, she met on PUBG Mobile.

Another teenager in India committed suicide after his family taunted him for losing in the survival action game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

An India-based news agency reported the incident happened in Machilipatnam city of Madhya Pradesh state on June 11.

The boy, whose parents are separated, was spending the summer holidays at his father’s. He was made fun of after suffering the defeat by his cousins. His father took away the phone to ensure he does not play the game again.