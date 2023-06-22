Telecom workers lynching: Karachi police arrest prime suspect

Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in telecom workers lynching case in Karachi’s Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits.

Last year, a mob lynched two persons in Machar Colony who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

Keamari police officials arrested the prime suspect in the mob lynching of the telecom employees.

Moulvi Khalil was involved in the killing of two telecom employees, the police said and added already more than 40 people are arrested in the same case.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident. Police added that names, addresses and other information were collected about the eight suspects who were involved in hurling stones.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kemari said Machar Colony is a backward area of the city and the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company on the rumours that dacoits landed in the area to kidnap children.

An eyewitness said panic erupted in the area when they were providing security to the anti-polio teams in the area.

He said the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company and policemen who interfered to save their lives.