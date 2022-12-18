Tensions between Pervaiz Elahi, Imran Khan increasing: Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and PM’s adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira claimed on Sunday that tensions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi are increasing, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Qamar Zaman Kaira said PTI will continue criticising everyone which would further increase tensions between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi.

He said that Pervaiz Elahi blasted Imran Khan for launching harsh criticism against the institutions.

The PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan pushed himself into a blind alley after announcing the dissolution of assemblies. He said that the PTI chief has only one option left to hold negotiations.

READ: ESTABLISHMENT WANTED ASSEMBLIES TO COMPLETE TENURE: CM PERVAIZ ELAHI

To a question, he replied that Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting citing current political situation. He claimed that the coalition government has many options including no-trust motion which cannot be disclosed at this time.

He added that the coalition parties might start efforts to complete numbers to foil PTI’s plan to dissolve the assemblies.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

READ: PM SHEHBAZ, ASIF ZARDARI DISCUSS ‘POSSIBLE’ DISSOLUTION OF PUNJAB ASSEMBLY

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

