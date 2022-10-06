Terrorist killed in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar’s Mattani area, ARY News quoted ISPR on Thursday.

During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed during Peshawar IBO. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist’s possession, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On October 4, two soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after a military convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Hassan Khel area of the Peshawar district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel – Peshawar District.

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers, killing three terrorists.

The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, according to ISPR.

During an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers were martyred. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pak Army (age 30 years, resident of Jaffarabad District) and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary (age 36 years, resident of South Waziristan District).

Both soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. It added, “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.”

