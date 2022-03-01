‘Hit or flop’: Fans review The Batman movie

DC Universe’s superhero movie The Batman has turned out to be a hit and the high octane film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starrer movie is being dubbed the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight by some of the critics.

It tells the story of the superhero exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

The Batman‘s main trailer was unveiled in October last year. The second trailer The Bat and The Cat was made public in December.

Warner Bros. had released a funeral scene from the movie previously as well.

The social media posted their reactions on The Batman.

THE BATMAN is the best 🦇 film since The Dark Knight. Sprawling mystery evokes Fincher’s Se7en. Best opening 20 min of a comic book film ever. Darkest & scariest Batman film yet. Gotham is a character itself. Pattinson is an excellent, moody Batman. #TheBatman Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/uy3oijabFo — DC Motherbox (@DCMotherbox) February 28, 2022

THE BATMAN is tremendous. From Giacchino’s score to Pattinson’s voiceover narration to Reeves’ directing and Fraser’s cinematography, it’s an atmospheric neo-noir psychological crime thriller ala SE7EN and ZODIAC. Best BATMAN since BEGINS. I’ll have more on POP ‘N’ PIZZA Friday. pic.twitter.com/RfOrIVGRJW — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) February 28, 2022

#TheBatman is the BEST BATMAN MOVIE EVER. @MattReevesLA has created an intelligent Dark Knight story. The grounded tone with the dark interior create the most memorable Gotham City ever. Dano is terrifying, Kravitz is mesmerizing and Pattinson IS The Batman. @WarnerBrosCA pic.twitter.com/AaBDG16qBy — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 28, 2022

Matt Reeves has made THE definitive BATMAN film with THE BATMAN. Think of Se7en but set in Gotham. Robert Pattinson’s eyes are so intense & observant under the black cowl while Michael Giacchino’s score is a grand & haunting masterwork. An epic, dark & thematically rich neo-noir. pic.twitter.com/wAFexaPYEF — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 28, 2022

THE BATMAN is undeniably a film. Brimming with a score, cinematography, and performances, it’s a motion picture made by a team of filmmakers that can irrefutably be described as existent. Truly one of the films 2022 has to offer. #TheBatman — Bronco Henry (@realHenryB) February 28, 2022

The movie – based on the character of the same name – sees Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrays the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will be seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves. He has co-written the film with Peter Craig and the brains behind the character Bob Kane.

