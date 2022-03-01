Tuesday, March 1, 2022
‘Hit or flop’: Fans review The Batman movie

DC Universe’s superhero movie The Batman has turned out to be a hit and the high octane film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starrer movie is being dubbed the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight by some of the critics.

It tells the story of the superhero exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

The Batman‘s main trailer was unveiled in October last year. The second trailer The Bat and The Cat was made public in December.

Warner Bros. had released a funeral scene from the movie previously as well.

The social media posted their reactions on The Batman.

The movie – based on the character of the same name – sees Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrays the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will be seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves. He has co-written the film with Peter Craig and the brains behind the character Bob Kane.

