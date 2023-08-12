Van der Merwe dismisses Moeen Ali with juggling catch, video goes viral

A video of South Africa cricketer Roelof van der Merwe taking a juggling catch to dismiss England all-rounder Moeen Ali in ‘The Hundred Men’s Competition’ 2023 is going viral on social media.

The viral showed Birmingham Phoenix captain skying Welsh Fire pacer David Payne’s delivery into the air.

The spinner ran in from long-on to get under the ball, which popped out of his hands. It hit him on the right shoulder but the Proteas player caught it with his right hand at the third attempt while scrambling forwards.

Roelof van der Merwe keeping his nerve! On a scale of 1️⃣ to 🔟, how would you rate this catch?



Welsh Fire beat Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets. The hosts, batting first, scored 112-7 in their 100 balls.

Liam Livingstone top scored with 28 from 20 balls with two fours and a six to his name. Opener Ben Duckett hit four boundaries on his way to 20-ball 25.

Pacer Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe and David Payne each took two wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi took the wicket of Pakistan teammate Shadab Khan.

Welsh Fire completed the run chase with 15 balls and six wickets to spare on the back of opener Stephen Eskinazi’s superb knock.

The opener scored 43 off 18 balls after hitting six boundaries and two maximums. Captain Tom Abell went unbeaten at 18-ball 23.

Benny Howell bagged two wickets whereas Shadab Khan and Moeen Ali both took a wicket.