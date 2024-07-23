Did “The Simpsons” predict Kamala Harris’s presidential run?

Long-running animated series “The Simpsons” once again grabbed headlines after fans noticed the similarities between Lisa Simpson and Kamala Harris.

As United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris appeared poised to clinch her party’s presidential nomination, the animated series’ fans were wondering if it predicted her presidential run.

Several pointed out the similarities between the two when an episode showed the character Lisa Simpson becoming the first female president of the US.

Reacting to the similarities, Show writer Al Jean also celebrated for playing a part in the prediction shown in “Bart to the Future” episode during season 11.

“@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he wrote in a post on X.

In the episode, Lisa was shown wearing purple blazers with pearl accessories as she became US President in the show.

A post shared on social media, the day US President Joe Biden announced dropping out of the presidential race, showed Kamala Harris wearing purple blazer, pearl necklace, and pearl earrings.

Biden took to X to announce his decision while endorsing Harris for the nomination.

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work,” his statement read. “And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

He continued: “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

‘The Simpsons’ fans have credited the show for predicting pivotal events in recent history, including the Trump election in 2016, Apple Vision Pro, the pandemic and the Titanic sub incident.

However, former showrunner, Bill Oakley in an earlier interview to a US media outlet said that that any predictions on the show were simply a coincidence.

“I would say in general when people say The Simpsons has predicted something, it is just that we were satirising real-life events from years before, and because history keeps repeating, it just seems like we were predicting things,” he said.