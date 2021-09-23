This WhatsApp feature lets users quickly access important messages

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp offers a feature that allows users to save important messages so they can access them later without any hassle.

The feature called “Starred messages” lets users to bookmark messages they want to quickly refer back to later.

Here’s how this feature works:

Step 1: You first need to open any chat on WhatsApp and long press a message in order to save it.

Step 2: There is a star icon on the top of the screen. You need to tap on it to save it as an important message on the app.

You can also unstar a message in a similar manner. There is a section on WhatsApp that shows “Starred messages”. It is visible when you tap on the three-dotted button, present near the search bar icon.

The drop-down menu will show a “Starred messages” option. If you want to unstar a message, you need to long-press on the message and then unstar that message by tapping on the star icon.

Users can also remove all the saved messages in one go. A three-dotted icon on the top lets you do that.

There is also an alternate method that allows users to find a specific message if you don’t want to use the Starred message feature.

The app has a “Search” option in individual chats and in the main window that allows you to type the message you want to search and WhatsApp will quickly show the messages related to your search.