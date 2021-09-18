WhatsApp to allow users to convert images into stickers

The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is going to roll out a new feature that will allow users to convert their images into stickers.

WABetaInfo reported that the Facebook-owned company is currently working on a new update for the desktop WhatsApp.

Once the feature is made available, users will be able to see a new sticker icon next to the caption bar. When you will select it, the image will be sent as sticker.

“This feature is very useful and it allows to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party app! At the moment WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS,” WABetaInfo said.

“This option is under development and it will be available in a future update.”