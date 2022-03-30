‘Threat letter’ issue lands in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer on Wednesday took the “threat letter” issue to the Supreme Court, requesting the apex court to order a thorough investigation into it.

At Sunday’s Islamabad public meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had brandished a letter claiming it to be evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

Advocate Zulfiqar Bhutta filed a petition in the top court, requesting it to step in to reduce public anxiety over the issue. He pleaded with the court to issue directives for the authorities to hold a probe into the matter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan said that the ‘threat letter’ could not be shared publicly in view of the foreign policy, however, his government offered to share it with the chief justice.

The premier said that the threat letter was received on March 7, just one day before the tabling of the no-trust move.

