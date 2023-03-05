Threats to Imran Khan’s life: PTI leaders write letter to CJP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) regarding the threats to Imran Khan’s life, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leaders requested the CJP to allow using technology for Imran Khan’s appearance in the hearing. In their letter, they stated that the federal government accepted that Imran Khan facing life threats.

It stated that security arrangements at Judicial Complex Islamabad were unsatisfactory during Khan’s appearance at a hearing. Moreover, there was a risk of an attack on the PTI chief.

They requested CJP to allow the recording testimony of Imran Khan via video link.

The incumbent government had filed multiple bogus cases against the PTI chief after toppling his government and an assassination attempt was made on Imran Khan in Wazirabad, leaving him wounded. Due to the wounds, Khan was unable to walk for three months.

The PTI leaders stated that Pakistan has a history of politicians assassinations. Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan martyred in an assassination attempt, whereas, ex-PM Benazir Bhutto was also martyred in an assassination attempt.

Imran Khan could have faced another attack due to inappropriate security.

The PTI leaders also stated that a terrorist attack was carried out in F-8 Islamabad in which a judge was martyred and many staffers sustained injuries. The terrorist attack was evidence that courts are not completely safe and Khan was also facing threats of a terror attack during the appearance.

