Three killed in boiler blast in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least three people were killed and another four sustained burn injuries after a boiler exploded in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place near Nagar Phatak Chowk in Gujranwala, wherein seven people sustained burn injuries.

Sources told ARY News that the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, three of the persons – identified as Imran, Ashfaq and Muhammad Khan – succumbed to injuries.

Sources further claimed that 90 percent of the deceased’s bodies were burnt completely.

Earlier in June, horrific footage of a boiler blast at a private steel factory in Karachi surfaced in which two labourers were killed and one more sustained burns.

A boiler had blown up at a private steel factory located in Karachi’s Steel Town area, leaving three labourers seriously injured after raw material of 1700°C temperature fell on them.

Two labourers, Mukhtar Ahmed and Muhammad Aqib, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital whose bodies were sent to their ancestral village in Punjab.

Sindh Labour Department has shown a lack of interest in holding an investigation into the factory boiler blast and the wounded labourers were not given any medical facility nor they were shifted to a government hospital for completing legal procedures.

