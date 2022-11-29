Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Three killed in car-truck collision in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Three persons including a woman lost their lives in a car-truck collision in Ghotki on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a speeding car collided with a truck, leaving three persons dead. The bodies were shifted to Headquarters Hospital by rescue workers.

The road accident took place near M5 Motorway near Mureed Shakh Interchange.

A few days ago, two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a car collided with a trailer on Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred on the M9 motorway near Nooriabad when a speeding car rammed into the trailer. As a result of the collision between the vehicles, two members of a family died, while 7 others were critically injured.

According to rescue officials, the deceased were husband and wife, adding that the injured had been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

