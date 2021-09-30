Man arrested for ‘secretly filming female students for TikTok’

LARKANA: Police officials claimed to have arrested a man for filming female students of colleges and schools in Sindh’s Ratodero taluka for uploading it on TikTok, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police department has taken action against a man who was allegedly involved in secretly recording videos of female students going to their schools and colleges.

Police said that the accused named Jansar Lashari used to edit and upload videos of the girls on TikTok without their consent.

READ: LAHORE MODEL IFRAH KHAN ARRESTED UNDER BLACKMAILING CHARGES

Following the arrest, the accused was released after he wrote apology letter to the families of the female students. Moreover, police officials have also deleted all videos from the mobile phone of the accused.

On September 6, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested a ‘TikToker’ for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a girl to extort money.

The FIA spokesperson had said in a statement that a ‘TikToker’ was arrested for blackmailing and harassing a girl. The accused used to demand money by threatening and blackmailing the girl.

The spokesperson had said that the officials have also recovered objectionable content from two mobile phones of the accused. A case was registered under different sections of the cybercrime act against the accused.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!