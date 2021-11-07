TikToker Ayesha Akram records statement before FIA

LAHORE: TikToker Ayesha Akram on Sunday recorded her statement with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a blackmailing case by her associate, Rambo, using her immoral videos, ARY News reported.

In her statement before the FIA, Ayesha Akram said that Rambo along with a man named Khan Baba blackmailed her by using video with her fiance.

Khan Baba is a resident of Wah Cantonment and he is operating a social media account under the name of Anaya, Ayesha said in her statement.

The TikToker said she has paid Rs1 million to Rambo as he has been blackmailing her but failed to provide any proof to the FIA, said sources.

TikToker Ayesha Akram had approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media allegedly by her associate, Rambo.

In an application submitted to FIA, the female TikToker has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.

In an important development into the case, police had allegedly recovered audiotapes involving a conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.

According to details, the police recovered seven audio tapes from the mobile phone of Amir Sohail aka Rambo, an associate of female TikToker who was sexually harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan.