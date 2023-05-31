TikToker pays price for filming video inside Karachi police station

KARACHI: A TikToker paid the price for filming the video inside a police station in Karachi which later went viral on social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A TikTok user made a surprise move after being caught by police officials for travelling with motorcycle ownership documents in Karachi.

He was taken to the Shah Faisal police station where he filmed a TikTok video.

The young man was reportedly released after his family brought the relevant documents to the police station.

After the video went viral, the young man was arrested again for violating the ban on filming videos inside the police station.

In a video statement, the TikToker confessed to filming the video there. He said that he recorded his own video for TikTok to spend leisure time while his family members were bringing documents to the police station.