‘TikToker’ involved in car-lifting arrested after shootout in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police on Sunday arrested a ‘TikToker’ namely Nadeem Magsi after a shootout who was allegedly involved in car-lifting incidents, ARY News reported.

A suspected criminal namely Nadeem Magsi allegedly involved in car-lifting incidents and exhibition of arms was arrested in wounded condition by the AVLC Karachi officials after a shootout.

The AVLC spokesperson said the suspect Magsi was arrested in injured condition after he opened fire at the police party to avoid arrest and the raiding team retaliated the firing.

The spokesperson said that the suspected criminal is a TikToker who used to upload videos with arms. Moreover, Magsi was also involved in various cases of car theft in Karachi.

A car and a pistol were also recovered from the possession of the arrested man, the AVLC police said.

In September, Karachi police had arrested a ’14-year-old car and motorcycle lifter’ during a raid in New Karachi area of the metropolis.

The underage car lifter made revelations during interrogation that he started stealing vehicles at the age of 10. He told interrogators that he started consuming marijuana and later started using other narcotics.

The boy said that the drug suppliers tasked him to steal vehicles. The drug peddlers had been paying Rs2,000 cash and narcotics against a stolen motorcycle or one kilogram of heroin for a stolen car, he added.

He also revealed that the stock of narcotics was enough for one week and later he steals another motorcycle. He confessed to stealing 40-50 motorcycles excluding cars.

The 14-year-old car lifter said that the drug peddlers used to sell narcotics from Balochistan.

