Time of govt-PTI talks changed

The dialogue committees representing the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have changed the time of the next round of talks with mutual understanding, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said in a statement that the time of talks between the government and the PTI was changed with mutual understanding. The next round of talks will be held at 9:00 pm instead of 11:00 am on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The dialogue committees will meet at the Senate Secretariat. He added that the time was changed due to the busy schedule of the dialogue committee members.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘READY FOR SIMULTANEOUS ELECTIONS IF ASSEMBLIES DISSOLVE TOMORROW’

On Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there is no deadlock in the ongoing negotiations. He made the statement after the second round of talks between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While talking to the journalists after the conclusion of the second round of talks, Ishaq Dar said that both sides agreed on sharing today’s progress with their leaders. “There is no deadlock in talks and the next round of dialogues will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 pm.”

READ: GOVT-PTI TALKS: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF CHAIRS PML-N CONSULTATIVE SESSION

“We will share proposals from both sides with our leaders. It would be the final round of talks on Tuesday,” said Dar – a member of the government’s dialogue committee.

Another member of the government’s dialogue committee, Kishwar Zehra reiterated that there is no deadlock in the ongoing talks. “There is no victory or defeat for anyone in the dialogues. We will find a better solution if both sides show flexibility in their stances. We would be facing budget and financial issues in the coming days.”

Comments