Viral: Toddler Nurse impresses netizens with her medical knowledge

TikTok videos of a toddler playing as a nurse and demonstrating impressive medical knowledge have gone viral.

The videos, posted by the toddler’s mother over a TikTok account named @aleeceinwonderland, have gathered millions of views. The most popular video has over 1.4 million views.

In one video the toddler can be seen defining what a “sphygmomanometer” is, while she checks the blood pressure of her playtoy bunny. The cuteness of the little nurse has melted the hearts of social media users.



In another one of her videos, she can be seen wearing a shirt that says “nurse” over it. The adorable girl can be seen saying “Hey bunny, I got you”. She then does a check-up of her stuffed toy and also appreciates it for being brave.



In different videos, the toddler nurse demonstrates a stethoscope, sphygmomanometer, reflex hammer, thermometer and nebulizer on her furry patient.

Her mother captioned one of the videos as “This video is in no way medical advice, just a toddler who is fascinated by all things medical.”

Social media users have been blown away by the toddler’s knowledge and vocabulary.

One TikTok viewer commented on the girl’s video “This reminds me why I went into nursing in the first place so many years ago. Her passion and love for her patients are what so many nurses need now.”

