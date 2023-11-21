Top madressah body demands desealing of Chakwal seminary

CHAKWAL: A top madressah body has demanded the desealing of Chakwal seminary where several cases of rape and torture with multiple students surfaced, ARY News reported.

As per details, the leadership of madressah body admitted that the students were physically tortured however denied reports of sexual abuse.

They called for transparent investigations and cautioned against punishing all Madaris for the actions of two suspects involved in the crime.

Moreover, the leadership of the madressah body claimed that there is no logic behind sealing the madrassa before conviction.

Read more: Medical report confirms rape of Chakwal seminary students

Earlier today, the medical report confirmed the rape of five students of a local seminary in Chakwal.

The spokesperson said that reports have also confirmed the physical abuse of five students including the writing of initials of their name, “Z or A”, on their bodies using a sharp object.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district police sealed a local seminary in Chakwal after cases of sexual assault and torture with multiple students surfaced.

Two seminary teachers were arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” was registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted multiple minor students.

Two seminary teachers booked for ‘raping students’ in Chakwal

The two accused – Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO).

The police claimed the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.