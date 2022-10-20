Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan: ECP to announce verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its reserved verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The commission issued notices to the parties including the former premier in the case.

On September 19, ECP had reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chief.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar had said in his arguments before the ECP that the disqualification under Article 62-1-F is the prerogative of the courts not the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A five-member bench comprising the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings and Barrister Ali Zafar represented the PTI chairman in the case.

Barrister Ali Zafar questioned whether any court proved that Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen. Khan’s lawyer had said the ECP is not a court but a commission and the constitution’s disqualification case under Article 62-1-F cannot be heard by the ECP.

The ECP had reserved the judgement in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan after hearing the arguments of the PTI lawyer.

The Toshakhana case was brought before the electoral watchdog last year after the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by the then-prime minister Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is facing a disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts.

Election code violation case

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to code of conduct violations during the Charsadda by-poll.

