Toshakhana reference: ECP’s security beefed up ahead of verdict

ISLAMABAD: The security of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been beefed up ahead of the announcement of its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Punjab Rangers, FC and a heavy contingent of police have been deployed to ensure the security of the ECP in case of any situation after the verdict.

The troops have been provided with shells of tear gas, while the entry of irrelevant people into the Election Commission of Pakistan has been banned.

The election commission will announce the reserved verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan at 2:00 pm today.

On Thursday evening, the commission issued notices to the parties including the former premier in the case.

On September 19, ECP had reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chief.

The Toshakhana case was brought before the electoral watchdog last year after the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by the then-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

