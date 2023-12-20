Trader shot dead in Karachi ‘targeted attack’

KARACHI: A trader was shot dead in a suspected targeted in Old City Area’s Timber Market, Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting the police.

In a statement, the police said that unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Shehzad Jafarani, a resident of Bahadurabad, killing him on the spot.

“The unidentified assailants parked their motorcycle outside trader’s shop in Timber Market [within the limits of Napier Police Station] and fire shots from a pistol,” the police said, suggesting it a ‘targeted attack’.

The police said they had obtained information from the Timber Market president and other shopkeepers and launched a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police they hadn’t received any complaint regarding extortion, adding that the trader wasn’t associated with any political party.

The police have shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JMPC) for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier in the day, a citizen was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals in an apparent targeted attack at Karachi’s NIPA Chowrangi.

The deceased identified as Abdul Hameed was heading towards Shahrae Faisal when two unidentified armed individuals on the bike targeted him, opened fire, and fled from the scene.

The police officials identified the deceased individual through a digital device and claimed that the victim was allegedly involved in several criminal activities including robbery, and carrying illegal weapons.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Aziz Bhatti police station while the rescue officials also found a 9 mm pistol from the scene.