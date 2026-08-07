Trump suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

WASHINGTON: U.S. President ​Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Dr. ‌Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, hours after Republican Senator Rand Paul said that he would ask the Justice ​Department to do so.

Paul said he wanted ​action after Fauci refused to answer questions ⁠about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, who led the National ​Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 ​years, became the face of the response and a primary target of anger over measures taken against a ​virus that killed more than 1.1 million ​Americans.

When asked if the Justice Department should prosecute Fauci, Trump ‌told ⁠reporters that former aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon had faced similar action “over something that essentially was never prosecuted before, and there are ​sort of telltale ​signs ⁠of similarity.”

The Republican president added: “When you see that happen, you sort of ​say maybe he should (be prosecuted). What ​he did ⁠is far more serious than a lot of crimes, frankly.”

Paul’s demand followed a hearing last week ⁠where ​Fauci invoked his constitutional ​right against self-incrimination more than 100 times.

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