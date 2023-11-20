TTP commander among seven arrested from Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested seven terrorists, including a commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to CTD spokesperson, the department conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various districts of the province, including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal.

During an operation in Bahawalpur, the CTD arrested an influential commander of the TTP – identified as Salman.

Meanwhile, the raiding teams also recovered explosive material, weapons, and material for making suicide jackets from the possession of the arrested suspects. The authority claimed the alleged terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations.

During the last week, 132 suspects were arrested and 46,467 were interrogated in 1,136 combing operations.

Earlier in November, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the accused, allegedly involved in providing financial assistance to the banned organization, and his three facilitators.

The CTD spokesperson stated that the arrested individual, identified as Sultan, originated from Afghanistan was allegedly involved in money laundering, and used this money for sabotage.

The officials recovered foreign currency from the possession of the arrested individuals which includes 175,000 Euro, $15,000 USD, and 44,000 Saudi Riyal.