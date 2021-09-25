Two arrested over fake Covid vaccine entry of Nawaz

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested two employees of the Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital over reported fake registration of a Covid-19 vaccine on the computerised national identity card of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Gujjarpur police arrested Adil and Abu Ul Hassan following registration of an FIR against them.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also filed a separate case against both accused under cyber crime laws.

Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a chowkidar were assigned the “very important” task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

The Punjab government ordered a probe after the vaccination centre at the Kot Khwaja Hospital registered a Covid-19 vaccine on the CNIC of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

” And the very important task of immunization was assigned to the Ward Servant (BS-02) and Chowkidar (BS-01) of the hospital, which is an intolerable act of grave negligence at the end of Medical Superintendent and Additional Medical Superintendent (Emergency)/ Focal Person for Covid-19 of the hospital,” the committee’s report revealed.

It recommended that seven officials, including MS of the health facility Ahmad Nadeem, Additional MS Dr Munir Ahmad, receipt clerk Naveed Altaf, nurse Saba Riaz, ward servant Adil Rafique, and chowkidar Abu Ul Hassan be put under suspension.