Two drown, one rescued after motorcycle slips into Gadap river

KARACHI: Two people including a father and a son drowned in the Gadap river in Karachi as teams from Pakistan Navy initiated a rescue operation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred after a motorcycle slipped near the Gadap river, which is witnessing an overflow owing to the heavy inflow of water after heavy rains in Balochistan.

“Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when it got slipped into the river,” the police said adding that at least two people, a father and a son, drowned while one of them was rescued.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Hussain and Liaqat Hussain while the other who got rescued is named Rahim ud Din.

The provincial authorities have blocked Gadap road and have also deployed policemen from Gadap and Gulshan-e-Maymar police stations.

Previously, videos have surfaced which showed a motorcyclist died of electrocution near an electricity pole during the latest spell of monsoon rains in Karachi on Thursday.

The electrocution incident took place in Karachi’s Dhoraji area today as heavy rainfall lashed different areas of the metropolis.

The sorrowful incident was filmed by citizens who were standing nearby. Rescue officials and an ambulance were also seen standing near the body of the youth.

Nobody was going near the body due to fear of getting electrocuted in the rainy weather.

After the disconnection of electricity in the area, rescue officials pulled the youth’s body from the submerged road. The deceased youth was identified as 15-year-old Ishaq.

