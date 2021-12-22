Two Eagle Squad officials wounded as assailants open fire in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two Islamabad cops have been wounded as assailants opened fire after being asked to stop a motorcycle by the on-duty officials, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on GT Road in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Sihala police station. Police said that Eagle Squad officials have tried to stop suspicious persons on a motorcycle. After being asked to stop, the assailants opened fire on the Eagle Squad officials.

Two Eagle Squad officials named Zakir and Yasir have sustained wounds in the assailants’ firing. The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

READ: KARACHI COP SUCCUMBS TO BULLET WOUND IN GUNFIGHT WITH SUSPECTS

Police said that the wounded cops were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier on December 12, a policeman was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in a suburban village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

An on-duty policeman was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Tank district. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after targeting the policeman.

A cop had been martyred and another was wounded by the firing of the alleged terrorists on December 11.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!