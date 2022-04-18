Two govt officers killed in gun attack in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two government officers have been killed in a gun attack carried out by unidentified men in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Police told the media that unidentified assailants have killed two officers of KP’s excise and narcotics control department at Darazanda Bypass of Dera Ismail Khan city.

They added that the slain officers included Inspector Rukhsar and ASI Waseem who were targeted in the gun attack during duty hours.

Earlier in the month, five policemen had been martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops had been martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists had fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists had managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

