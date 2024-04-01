Two Islamabad SHOs removed, seven suspended over ‘poor performance’

ISLAMABAD: At least two station house officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police were removed from posts while seven were suspended over “poor performance”, ARY News reported, citing police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police (Operations) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari presided over a meeting to look into the performance of police officials, an Islamabad police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, DIG Bokhari warned the officers that corruption and misbehaviour with the citizens would not be tolerated while on duty.

According to the spokesperson, two SHOs were removed from their positions while seven SHOs of different police stations were suspended over incompetence.

The SHOs of Aabpara and Sihala police stations were removed from the posts while Humak, Koral, Lohi Bher, Margalla, Nilore, Sangjani and Ramna SHOs were suspended over poor performance.

The SHOs of Industrial Area I-9 and Karachi Company police stations were awarded prizes for excellent performance.

DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari said that the suspended SHOs were given four days to improve their performance.

He went on to add that police officials who improve their performance will remain part of the Islamabad police team.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal government on March 29 appointed Ali Nasir Rizvi as the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police. He replaced Akbar Nasir who was directed to report to Establishment Division.

Following the notification of his appointment, as many as three senior deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of Islamabad police went on leave after a junior officer was appointed as IG of the capital city.

DIG Awais Malik, DIG Hassan Raza and DIG Shoaib Janbaz were among the high-ranking officials who went on leave following the change of command in the Islamabad police.

The newly-appointed IG Islamabad has served as SSP Operations, DPO Kasur, DIG Operations Lahore and other key postings during his services.