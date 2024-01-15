Two killed, 25 injured in fog related accident in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least two people were dead and over two dozen were injured when a passenger coach overturned due to dense fog in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Monday, citing rescue sources.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Lahore from Kohat when it overturned near DC Colony, Gujranwala as the driver lost control due to dense fog.

The injured and dead were shifted to the hospital.

In a separate incident, last week, three people died after a passenger bus plunged into the river in Bahawalpur.

According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Nowshera Jadeed, Bahawalpur, where an over-speeding passenger bus overturned and plunged into the river leaving three killed and 17 others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue personnel shifted the injured individuals to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for immediate medical assistance.