Journalist’s son among two killed in Khuzdar bomb blast

Two persons including a journalist’s son lost their lives in a powerful bomb blast that occurred in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The bomb blast occurred at Agha Sultan Ibrahim Road of Khuzdar city in Balochistan. Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar confirmed that a vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device (IED), leaving two killed and seven injured.

He added that the deceased persons included the son of a local journalist. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the bomb attack. He said that terrorists are subjecting innocent citizens to barbarism and the government will thwart any conspiracy to destabilise the province.

He said that terrorist attacks should be condemned on tribal, political, society and public levels. He added that all stakeholders must unite against the menace of terrorism.

In February, the police van driver and a cop were martyred while one another sustained injuries in a magnetic bomb attack in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Police said that terrorists carried out a magnetic bomb attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district. The van driver was martyred and two cops sustained wounds in the bomb explosion.

Later, the seriously injured policeman succumbed to his wounds. The martyred cops were identified as Muhammad Deen (driver) and Abdus Salam.

