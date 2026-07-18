KARACHI: Two sisters working as domestic maids have been arrested for allegedly stealing a whopping sum of Rs 7.5 million from a house located in Jat Line of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Brigade Police, the suspects would seek employment as maids specifically to commit thefts. The arrested women, who are real sisters, have been identified as Nosheen and Noor Fatima.

The duo reportedly stole prize bonds worth Rs 7.5 million alongside Rs 80,000 in cash.

Police officials stated that one of the accused, Nosheen, had gained employment at the house a few months ago. After earning the family’s trust, she executed the theft. CCTV footage showing the sisters fleeing the scene has also surfaced.

Read More: Mob lynched motorbike snatcher to death in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The police further revealed that Nosheen is a repeat offender who has been involved in multiple house thefts during her employment elsewhere. First Information Reports (FIRs) have previously been registered against her at both the Brigade and Saddar police stations.

Earlier, citizens in Korangi’s Zaman Town foiled a robbery attempt two days ago.

According to the police, three armed robbers were mugging citizens when bystanders at the scene caught two of them. The angry mob severely beat the two suspects, resulting in the death of one robber. The second suspect was handed over to the police in an injured condition.

Police added that the third robber managed to flee the scene, and a weapon was recovered from the deceased suspect.

On the same morning, citizens in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood also foiled a motorcycle snatching. During the incident, one robber was killed and another was severely injured before being handed over to the police.

Police said the suspects had allegedly snatched a motorcycle from a citizen within the jurisdiction of the Sachal Police Station and fled. The victim, along with local residents, chased the suspects through various streets before reaching Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the police, a passing motorist, noticing a police mobile nearby, rammed his vehicle into the suspects’ motorcycle. The collision caused both alleged bike snatchers to fall and sustain injuries.

As the suspects lay injured, a large crowd gathered and subjected them to a severe beating. One of the suspects succumbed to his injuries, while the second was taken into custody in critical condition and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that a weapon and the snatched motorcycle were recovered. The surviving suspect remains under treatment and will face legal proceedings once his condition stabilizes.

These incidents highlight growing public frustration over Karachi’s persistent street crime.

Residents across the city have repeatedly complained about the surge in motorcycle snatchings, mobile phone thefts, and armed robberies.