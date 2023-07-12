Two missing siblings found dead in Ghotki graveyard

GHOTKI: Police officials have recovered the bodies of two missing siblings from a graveyard in Sindh’s Ghotki city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two siblings, 12-year-old Suleman and his sister Kulsoom were allegedly abducted yesterday. The missing siblings’ bodies were recovered from Ghotki’s Dargah Nahru Shah Graveyard by police today.

Police said that torture marks were found on the bodies of both children. The cops of the Ghotki Section A shifted the bodies to the hospital and launched a thorough investigation.

In a bone-chilling incident reported in May, the lifeless bodies of a woman and her child had been recovered from Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

According to the police spokesman, the woman was brutally murdered by slashing her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, while the kid was choked to death.

The police stated that the woman’s husband has already passed away, and no evidence of robbery has been found so far, however, the incident appears to be an old enmity.

The police transferred the bodies of the woman and children to the hospital for further investigation and legal procedures.