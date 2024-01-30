Two political parties clash over installing water line in Karachi

KARACHI: The workers of two political parties clashed over installing a water line in Karachi’s PIB colony area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A disagreement between two political parties escalated over the installation of a water line in Karachi’s PIB Colony area after which a member associated with one political party reportedly opened gunfire in the air to intimidate the opposing party.

The local police swiftly reached the spot, arrested two individuals from both parties, and transferred them to the police station.

The police officials stated that the tension had been going on between two party workers since morning over installing the water line.

READ: PPP candidates booked on murder charge after clash with MQM-P

Earlier to this, an armed clash was reported between workers of two political parties in Nazimabad, resulting in the death of one man, while another was injured, citing police sources.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Faraz 48. A man Rao Talha was injured in the firing incident.

The deceased and injured both have been associated with a political party, according to officials.

Unidentified persons set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad 2 after the violent incident. A fire tender reached to the spot and extinguished the fire, police officials further said.

A large number of police and rangers’ personnel have been deployed in the area, according to officials.