Two species of see-through frogs discovered in Ecuador

A team of scientists from Ecuador have discovered two new species of frogs with completely see-through bellies.

Researchers from Universidad San Francisco de Quito have discovered two species of frogs with see-through bellies. The see-through bellies of the frogs reveal their red heart, white liver, digestive system and other organs.

The new species of frogs were found near active mining areas of the Andes and have been named the Mashpi glass frog and the Noun’s glass frog.

The two species, despite looking very similar, are from two different species. The DNA analysis of their cells reveals that the two frogs are from distinct species.

A member of the research team Becca Brunner explained that a lot of these sites are incredibly remote, which is one of the reasons why they were able to discover new species.

She added ‘You can walk just a couple of kilometres over a ridge and find a different community of frogs than where you started.’

