Friday, October 20, 2023
Two terrorists killed in gunfight with CTD

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists have been killed in a gunfight with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Mardan region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD spokesperson said that an arrested terrorist was taken to Swabi for seizing the cache of arms in the area. The CTD team was attacked by a group of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists including the arrested one were killed. The spokesperson said that arms and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorist.

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine most wanted terrorists including two Daish commanders during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Punjab cities.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted IBOs in different Punjab cities and arrested nine most wanted terrorists including two Daish commanders.

According to the CTD spokesperson, 157 IBOs were conducted in Punjab cities including Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and a border village of Lahore from where the Daish commanders were arrested.

Moreover, explosive material, 12 detonators, arms and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists’ possession.

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks on sensitive installations.

