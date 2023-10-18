Daish commanders arrested in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine most wanted terrorists including two Daish commanders during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Punjab cities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted IBOs in different Punjab cities and arrested nine most wanted terrorists including two Daish commanders.

According to the CTD spokesperson, 157 IBOs were conducted in Punjab cities including Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and a border village of Lahore from where the Daish commanders were arrested.

Moreover, explosive material, 12 detonators, arms and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists’ possession.

Related: CTD guns down four TTP terrorists in Buner

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks on sensitive installations.

The spokesperson added that 134 suspected persons were arrested during 990 combing operations and 41,411 suspects were interrogated.

A few days ago, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a list of 128 most wanted terrorists carrying up to Rs8 million head money.

The KP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has fixed head money on each terrorist and released their pictures. The head money ranges from Rs300,000 to Rs8 million.

Related: MQM-L ‘target killer’ Danish Kala arrested by CTD in Karachi

According to the fresh list, Said Qadar of Mardan carries the highest reward of Rs8 million while Zahid Qadar of the same district carries Rs7 million head money.

The list included a few others with Rs6 million and Rs5.5 and Rs5 million head money.

This fresh list also included Obama from Swabi. His real name is Fazal Nawab but he is known as Obama and carries a head money of Rs3 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had released a list of 135 most wanted terrorists and criminals, followed by another one of 31 last month. In these three lists, the number of militants carrying head money is 294 now.

In the overall list of most wanted militants, Azizur Rehman of Buner and Mian Said Muhammad of Swat carry the highest head money of Rs10 million each.