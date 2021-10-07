Two-year-old boy plays with giant snake in viral video

A nerve-racking video showing a two-year-old boy playing with a giant snake like a toy has gone viral on social media.

Banjo, the son of crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, showed no signs of fear when a two-metre long python was brought out to him. In fact, he went ahead to confidently grab the tail of the reptile with both hands and pull it onto the grass.

Wright, who has been capturing and relocating the giant reptiles in Australia for the past 20 years, decided to teach his son the ropes of his art.

“Pull him out buddy, pull him out. Pull him over to the bushes,” the father tells little Banjo.

“Watch out, he’ll bite you. You’ve got to go for the tail,” he further advises the toddler.

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has been viewed more than 380,000 times.

