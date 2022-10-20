UAE envoy calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ARY News quoted ISPR Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affectees.

COAS Bajwa appreciated the phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affectees.

The UAE envoy also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Belgian envoy meets COAS Bajwa

Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

