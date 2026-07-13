UK outlaws Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- By Reuters -
- Jul 13, 2026
LONDON, July 13: UK government on Monday targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and another Iran-linked group, using proscription-like powers designed to tackle state-backed threats.
The power would effectively outlaw support for those groups and give police and intelligence agencies new powers to tackle any threats linked to them.
The IRGC, which is already subject to British sanctions, has served as an elite military force loyal to the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader since being established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
UK said the second Iran linked-group, the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right, had claimed seven attacks linked to Israeli communities, and Persian-language media, including the antisemitic arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on March 23.
UK also designated Russia’s GRU intelligence agency under the new powers.
The designations need to be approved by parliament before the take effect.