UK outlaws Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

LONDON, July 13: UK government on Monday targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and another ​Iran-linked group, using proscription-like powers designed to tackle state-backed threats.

The power would effectively outlaw support ​for those groups and give police ​and intelligence agencies new powers to tackle ⁠any threats linked to them.

The ​IRGC, which is already subject to British ​sanctions, has served as an elite military force loyal to ‌the ⁠Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader since being established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

UK said the second Iran linked-group, the Islamic Movement of Companions of ​the Right, ​had claimed ⁠seven attacks linked to Israeli communities, and Persian-language media, ​including the antisemitic arson attack on ​four ⁠Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on March 23.

UK also designated Russia’s GRU intelligence agency under the ⁠new ​powers.

The designations need to be ​approved by parliament before the take effect.