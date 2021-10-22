UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON: Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before. Deaths have not risen as quickly, but the seven-day total is still up 11%.

Britain’s Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt the rising wave of infection, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers.

Asad Umar warns of 5th Covid wave if vaccination target not met

Separately yesterday from Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could rear its ugly head again if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the viral disease.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set,” the planning and development minister wrote in a Twitter post.

“Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if large number of people remain unvaccinated,” he said, stressing that the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is vital for protection against the virus.

